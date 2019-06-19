District Attorney announces recent convictions in Parish

The following defendants were convicted or pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 15th Judicial District Court, Parish of Vermilion:

1. Tekoa Schexnider, Unauthorized Entry into an Inhabited Dwelling; 2 years hard labor

2. John Harrington, Indecent Behavior with Juvenile; 7 years hard labor, suspend all but 2 years, 3 years supervised probation

3. Kinnie Henderson, Jr., Attempted Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; 5 years hard labor

4. Kinnie Henderson, Jr., Failure to Register as Sex Offender; 2 years hard labor

5. Shannon Thibodeaux, Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling; 8 years hard labor

6. Brooke Abshire, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle; 4 years hard labor

Submitted by District Attorney Keith Stutes.