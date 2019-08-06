District Attorney Keith Stutes announces recent convictions for Vermilion Parish

Tue, 08/06/2019 - 11:07am

The following defendants were convicted or pled guilty to various charges in the month of July and were sentenced in the 15th Judicial District Court, Parish of Vermilion:

1. Nathan Campbell, Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, 2 years hard labor, suspended, 2 years active supervised probation

2. Antonio Gilbert, Auto Insurance Fraud, 5 years hard labor

3. John Nunez, Aggravated Flight, 10 months hard labor

4. Desmond Young, Attempted Molestation of Juvenile Under 13, Presentence Report ordered

5. Cyril Julien, Attempted Third Degree Rape, 12 ½ years hard labor, suspended all but 5 years; Upon release - 3 years active supervised probation, register as sex offender for 15 years

Submitted by District Attorney Keith Stutes.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the Vermilion Today for the complete story.
Advertisement

Vermilion Today

Abbeville Meridional

318 N. Main St.
Abbeville, LA 70510
Phone: 337-893-4223
Fax: 337-898-9022

The Kaplan Herald

219 North Cushing Avenue
Kaplan, LA 70548

The Gueydan Journal

311 Main Street
Gueydan, LA 70542

The Abbeville Meridional Copyright © 2019