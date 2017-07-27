DL Menard passes away at 85

Thu, 07/27/2017 - 8:56am Shaun Hearen

Vermilion Parish has lost a music legend.
DL Menard has passed away at 85.
Menard’s hometown of Erath recently honored him for the 55th anniversary of his hit song, “The Back Door.”

