DL Menard passes away at 85
Thu, 07/27/2017 - 8:56am Shaun Hearen
Vermilion Parish has lost a music legend.
DL Menard has passed away at 85.
Menard’s hometown of Erath recently honored him for the 55th anniversary of his hit song, “The Back Door.”
