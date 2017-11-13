Donations help drive efforts for Animal Aid for Vermilion Area

Animal Aid for Vermilion Area (AAVA) took over an important role three years ago when the Vermilion Parish Police Jury appointed the group as the only animal rescue to remove animals from the parish facility.

Since that time, the volunteers of AAVA have spent incalculable hours interviewing interested adopters, developing relationships with local and out-of-state rescues and networking each animal.

“The list of their selfless contributions is endless,” said Debbie Garrot, who serves as an animal shelter liaison for the Police Jury. “Literally, thousands of our cats and dogs have been adopted, some locally and many others to loving homes across the United States.”

All of the work does come with a large financial cost. Vetting bills to date in 2017 have totaled $70,498.93.

“Then, there are the boarding and transport fees among other costs,” Garrot said. “Ninety-eight percent of AAVA’s revenues are from YOUR donations.

Donation jars for AAVA will be displayed at various businesses in the parish. The group will also be selling food and refreshments at the Abbeville Farmer’s Market on Saturday, Nov. 18.

“Please support this incredible organization and help them to continue saving the neglected and unwanted dogs and cats of Vermilion Parish.”

The Vermilion Parish Animal Shelter will be holding a meet and greet on Nov. 18 to help showcase the dogs. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The shelter is located at 11303 Pioneer Road in Kaplan.