DOTD closes bridge on South John Hardy Drive in Abbeville

Abbeville Mayor Mark Piazza received a surprise phone call from the Department of Transportation (DOTD) about the closing of a bridge in Abbeville.

DOTD informed the mayor that the small bridge on South John Hardy Drive, near the Lafitte Shopping Center, will be closed indefinitely.

Piazza said, according to DOTD’s inspection, the bridge did not meet weight payload standards, so it had to be closed until it is repaired.

The city is responsible for the cost of upgrading and repairing the bridge.

The mayor could not give a time period as to when it would be repaired.

He called School Superintendent Jerome Puyau, 911, the police department, the fire department and others to inform them of the bridge closer.