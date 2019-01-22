Dozier’s Carter Primeaux Parish Elementary Student of the Year

On Thursday, January 17, 5th grader Carter Primeaux of Dozier Elementary was surprised to learn that he was chosen to be Vermilion Parish Student of the Year for the 2018-2019 school year.

Not only was he shocked to learn he had won, but his family, along with Superintendent Jerome Puyau, Assistant Superintendent Paul Hebert, Principal Karla Toups Langlinais and Supervisor Madeline DeHart all met up at the school to surprise him.

Carter says that he was shocked to see his interviewers at the school, but when he saw his parents, he soon realized he had won. “I was in the library at the time when Mr. Jerome, the Superintendent came in, along with others that were there when I was being interviewed,” he said “then I notice my mom peeking in from another room and I just knew I had won; it was so exciting.”

Carter is a member of the Dozier Elementary Jr. Beta Club where he is the Parliamentarian. He belongs to the 4-H club and plays trombone in the DES band. His hobbies include spending time with his family and friends and loves to rodeo. He is the son of Ryan and Marlene Primeaux and has one brother, Hayes.

“My parents were very proud of me and actually were able to find out before me,” he said. Carter plans to become an Orthopedic Surgeon when he is older and his favorite subject is ELA (English Language Arts). He has a 4.0 GPA; which he has had since first grade.