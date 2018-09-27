Dr. Harold Travasos 2018 Louisiana Cattle Festival Veteran of the Year

Dr. Harold Travasos, World War II Veteran, has been selected 2018 Louisiana Cattle Festival Veteran of the Year.

The Cattle Festival will take place Oct. 10-14.

World War II was in progress and Dr. Travasos was in college with a deferment. Much to his mother’s disappointment, he cancelled his deferment and enlisted in the army. After basic training he was sent to Paris, Texas, to be in the 99th Infantry Division. Shortly thereafter, the division was sent to England. After a brief stay in England, the Division moved through France and then to Belgium. The Division was then sent to the Ardennes Forest, which was an inactive section of the battlefield, to gain fighting experience.

Dr. Travasos was in a foxhole in the Ardennes when Hitler, to everyone’s surprise, launched a strong offensive in the Ardennes Forest. This was later to become known as the Battle of the Bulge, which was known as one of the greatest battles ever fought by the American Army. Dr. Travasos did his very best to assure that the enemy paid dearly for their attack and that fewer numbers would be engaged in their offensive. For his part, he was promoted to Sergeant. He had survived the initial attack, but was later wounded, and awarded the Purple Heart. He carries the scar on his chin to this very day.

Dr. Travasos had the ability to speak French and it served him well. The Army sent him to the University of Paris to enhance his French speaking capabilities. He still keeps in touch with his friends in Belgium. One of his friends has adopted the grave of his Army buddy, killed the first day of the Battle of the Bulge. He is buried in an American cemetary in Belgium. He was able to visit his grave on one of his trips to Belgium, and on that same trip was able to find his old foxhole.

The U.S. Government gave benefits to the Veterans of the War. As a result of that, Dr. Travasos received benefits from the G.I. Bill, and with the assistance from his wife, was able to obtain a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine Degree from what is now known as Auburn University. The Louisiana Cattle Festival is very proud to honor as its 2018 Veteran of the Year, Dr. Harold Travasos.