Dr. Holly Boffy qualifies for BESE Board Seat, District 7

“The successes of Louisiana students, teachers and school and district administrators continue to reach new heights as indicated by unprecedented graduation rates, scholarship funding, and other college and career readiness components. I am proud to have contributed to the remarkable improvement and look forward to continuing to work alongside educators and parents to ensure every Louisiana student has access to a high-quality education,” said Dr. Holly Boffy as she qualified for a seat on the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE).

“Every decision I make on the board is focused on what is best for our students. Our graduation rate is up 9.1 percentage points, over half of students are now earning college and career credentials, and the number of students who qualify for TOPS is up by 31% since I was first elected. I’m running for a final term in office to ensure we keep education in Louisiana moving in the right direction. Our children deserve leadership that will put their interests above all else,” she adds.

Dr. Boffy graduated from Abbeville High School in 1996 and was honored as the Louisiana State Teacher of the Year in 2010. During her 10 years teaching middle school, she earned National Board Certification. As Vice President of the Board, she has been an outspoken leader promoting opportunities for students as well as teacher and leader development.

Dr. Boffy is the founder of EdTalents. The mission of EdTalents is to support the development of educator talent systems that attract, hire, place, develop, leverage, and retain strong teachers and leaders. Previously, Dr. Boffy worked for the Council of Chief State School Officers and the Associated Professional Educators of Louisiana to advance initiatives supporting teachers and school leaders.

Dr. Boffy and her husband, Carrick, are parents to two children—Pierce, 12, who attends public school, and Claire, 3. Dr. Boffy is an active member of Esther Baptist Church in Vermilion Parish. The Boffys founded Fishing for Memories: A Benefit to Conquer Alzheimer’s. The event, which was held in Intracoastal City, raised over $300,000 for the cause while awarding over $100,000 to the anglers and over 40 lifetime fishing licenses to children. Dr. Boffy also enjoys supporting families considering adoption.

“I believe in living my life in service to others. The education I received in the public schools of Vermilion Parish have, in large part, made my success possible. The best way I can serve others is to help provide every child an excellent education. While we cannot offer every student the childhood we might want them to experience, we can provide each one a high-quality education,” she concludes.

For more information, visit: www.HollyBoffy.com

Paid for by

Dr. Holly Boffy