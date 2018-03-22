Dr. Jack Gupta honored as Kaplan ‘Citizen of the Year’

KAPLAN — Kaplan Area Chamber members honored Dr. Jack Gupta as the ‘Citizen of the Year’, Acadiana Ford as the ‘Business of the Year’ and Assistant Police Chief as ‘Humanitarian of the Year’ at their annual banquet held at the American Legion earlier this month.

During his acceptance speech, Dr. Gupta thanked the people of Kaplan for accepting him and his family into the community.

“I am proud to be part of this community,” he said. “I have met many good friends here. You can also thank my wife for making us move from New York to Kaplan.

“This award is very much appreciated by this transplanted Cajun.”

Nominated by Mike Kloesel, following is an excerpt from the nomination letter.

Jack never for glory, never seeks attention and always gives his time and money from his heart. I can’t think of one aspect of our community where Jack hasn’t been instrumental. He is truly one of Kaplan’s biggest assests.

Jack has spoken many times of the importance of giving what you can to your community and help people in need and you will always get back what you gave twicefold.

Donald Mendoza and his wife, Danielle owner of Acadiana Ford, accepted the award for ‘Business of the Year.’

“Everything we are,” said Danielle, “is because of our excellent employees. You guys are what Acadiana Ford is all about. We are honored and humbled to stand before you and accept this award on your behalf.”

Nominated by McCall Baudoin, her letter reads:

Acadiana Ford holds the highest standard of customer service to not only our town, but our surrounding communities. There is no distinction between “big and small” business, when it comes to our community, we are here for all.

Acadiana Ford has been in business in the town of Kaplan for 32 years, and currently has over 30 employees. One of the main goals in the community is taking care of the citizens, children, churches, first responders, police/sheriff fund raisers and teachers. It is our great honor and privilege to support this nomination of Acadiana Ford for Business of the Year in both business operations and as a community leader.

The ‘Humanitarian of the Year Award’ went to Assistant Chief of Police Virgie Lemaire. She was unable to attend due to prior commitments. Her award will be presented to her when she returns.

Also recognized during the event, was Claire Guidry, the 8th grade Rene Rost Middle School Student of the Year, and Claire Richard, 5th grade Student of the Year.

The 2018 Kaplan Chamber officers are McCall Baudoin, president and Jill Broussard, first vice president.

Board members include Jill Broussard, McCall Baudoin, Jack Gupta, Christine Constantin, Cathy Cormier, Taylor Primeaux, Shari Hebert, Kathy Perry, Alice Stelly, Arieal Frith, Heather Stelly and Timmie Melancon.