Driver Arrested in Hit and Run Crash that Killed Two Teenagers

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on U.S. Hwy. 167 south of La. Hwy. 697.

The crash took the lives of 16-year-old Alana Duhon of Abbeville and 15-year-old Sydney Colomb of Maurice.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as 20-year-old Tyler J. Meaux of Abbeville was traveling south in the northbound lanes of U.S. Hwy. 167 in a 2013 Ford F-150. At the same time, Duhon was traveling north in the left hand lane of U.S. Hwy. 167 in a 2012 Honda Civic. The F-150 struck the Civic head-on.

Despite the fact that she was properly restrained, Duhon suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash. Impairment on her part is not suspected. Colomb was a rear-seat passenger in the Civic. She was unrestrained and suffered fatal injuries. Two other teenage male passengers in the Civic were transported from the scene to Lafayette General Medical Center with moderate injuries.

Meaux was unrestrained at the time of the crash but suffered only minor injuries. After the crash, he fled the scene on foot. Meaux was located a short time later on U.S. Hwy. 167 and taken into custody. Impairment on his part is suspected, and a toxicology sample was taken from him to be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis. Meaux was placed under arrest and booked into the Vermilion Parish Jail for Vehicular homicide (2 counts), First-degree vehicular negligent injuring (2 counts), Reckless operation of a vehicle, Hit and run driving, One way roadways, and No seat belt. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that whether impaired through alcohol, drugs, or a combination of the two, the consequences of driving while impaired can be deadly. To prevent tragedies such as this one from occurring, Troopers urge drivers to make good decisions while in motor vehicles. Never drive while impaired, avoid all distractions, and always wear your seat belt regardless of seating position. Taking simple steps such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.