Driver, Child Passenger Killed Single Vehicle Crash

ST. LANDRY PARISH – Shortly before 8:00 am on November 16, 2018, Troop I was notified of a fatal crash on LA Hwy 95 near Linzay Rd. in St. Landry Parish. The crash claimed the life of 31-year-old Linsey Carriere and a passenger, 6-year-old Chloe Carriere, both of Eunice.

The preliminary investigation revealed Carriere was driving a 2003 Ford Expedition southbound on LA Hwy 95, passing another vehicle. Carriere failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the left side of the roadway. The vehicle entered a ditch, overturned, and struck a utility pole before coming to rest upside down.

Linsey Carriere was not properly restrained and was ejected from the vehicle. Both Linsey and Chloe Carriere were pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office. A 3-year-old passenger was airlifted to a local hospital with moderate injuries. Proper child restraint usage is unknown at this time. Impairment is not suspected, but routine toxicology tests are pending. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists that while not every crash is survivable, despite even the best safety measures, wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being injured or killed in a crash. Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain properly buckled up. All children under the age of 6, weighing fewer than 60 pounds, must also be restrained in a weight and age appropriate seat. More information on child passenger safety can be found by visiting http://www.lahighwaysafety.org/Pages/OurPrograms/ChildPassengerSafety.aspx.