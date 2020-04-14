Driver Killed in Head-On Crash in Vermilion Parish

KAPLAN – Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on April 13, 2020, Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 14 near Huckleberry Road in Vermilion Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 62-year-old Melinda Harrington of Kaplan.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2005 Ford F-350, driven by Michael Savoy of Kaplan, was traveling West on LA 14. At the same time, a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban, driven by Harrington, was traveling East on LA 14. For reasons still under investigation, Savoy crossed the center lines and struck the Suburban head-on in the eastbound lane of travel.

Troopers determined Savoy was unrestrained and suffered serious injuries. Harrington was restrained but suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Vermilion Parish Coroner’s Office. Toxicology samples were taken from the drivers and results are pending. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists to always make good decisions while operating motor vehicles. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted. Always ensure every occupant is properly restrained, being mindful of recent changes in child passenger seat laws, and follow all traffic laws. Taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.

Troop I has investigated 11 fatal crashes resulting in 13 deaths since the beginning of 2020.