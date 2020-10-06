Driver Killed, Passenger Injured After High Speed Crash in Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE PARISH – On Oct. 5, shortly after 8:00 P.M., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop I were notified of a multi-vehicle fatality crash on Interstate 49 near mile marker 8.

The crash claimed the life of, 41-year-old Jeremy D. Jackson of Carencro.

The initial investigation revealed that Jackson was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado north on I-49 at a high rate of speed when he struck the rear of a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban. The Suburban was then pushed into the rear of a 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche driven by 74-year-old John Lee of Scott. Jackson’s Silverado then crossed the median and entered into the southbound lanes of I-49. The Silverado then struck the driver’s side of a 1997 Ford Ranger pickup, which was then struck by a Jeep Wrangler.

Jackson was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Coroner’s Office. His passenger was also unrestrained and transported to a local hospital in critical condition. All other drivers and passengers were properly restrained and suffered injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

A toxicology sample was obtained from Jackson, the driver of the Suburban. A breath sample was obtained from the driver of the Wrangler and from the Ranger. Lee, the driver of the Avalanche, was tested and found to be impaired at the time of the crash. Subsequently, Lee was charged with DWI 1st offense and impeding the flow of traffic. This crash remains under investigation.

Wearing a seat belt is the simplest and most effective step motorists can take to reduce the risk of injury in the event of a crash. Louisiana state law requires motor vehicle occupants to be properly restrained in all seating positions, day and night. Motorists are encouraged to make the smart choice and wear a seat belt on every trip.

In 2020, Troop I has investigated 42 fatal crashes resulting in 47 deaths.