Driver Killed in Single Vehicle Crash in St. Martin Parish

BREAUX BRIDGE – Shortly after 6:30 p.m. on June 26, 2019, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a single vehicle crash on LA Hwy 341 near Armond Joseph Road in St. Martin Parish. The crash ultimately took the life of 38-year-old Ryan Shrimpf of Arnaudville.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Shrimpf was driving a 2001 GMC Sierra northbound on LA Hwy 341. For unknown reasons, the vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned. Shrimpf was not properly restrained, and suffered fatal injuries. Shrimpf was not properly restrained, and he was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries received in the crash. Impairment is unknown at this time, but standard toxicology samples were obtained for analysis. This crash remains under investigation, and there is no further information at this time.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make good decisions while in a motor vehicle. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted, always ensure every occupant is properly restrained, and follow all traffic laws. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.