Driver Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in Iberia Parish

NEW IBERIA – Shortly after 3 p.m. on Sept. 3, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 14 at Claude Viator Road in Iberia Parish.

The crash ultimately took the life of 83-year-old Joyce Falgout of New Iberia.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed Falgout was driving a 2005 Ford Escape when she failed to yield at a stop sign to oncoming traffic as she entered LA 14 from Claude Viator Rd. Falgout’s vehicle was struck in the westbound travel lane by a 2018 Audi Q5 SUV.

Falgout was restrained at the time of the crash. She was transported to a local hospital in critical condition where she ultimately succumbed to her injuries. The driver of the Audi was properly restrained and suffered moderate injuries. Impairment is unknown but standard toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers. This crash remains under investigation and there is no further information at this time.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that all occupants in a vehicle must be restrained, regardless of seating position. While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as observing all traffic laws, never driving while impaired, and always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.