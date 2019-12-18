Driver Succumbs to Injuries Received in Single-Vehicle Crash

IBERIA PARISH – On December 10, 2019, shortly after 11:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a single-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 85 north of College Road in Jeanerette.

The crash ultimately took the life of 77-year-old Raphael Vallot of Jeanerette.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2008 Chevrolet Aveo driven by Vallot was traveling south on LA Hwy 85. For unknown reasons, his vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, entered a ditch, and overturned several times before coming to rest in a private driveway.

Vallot, who was not properly restrained at the time of the crash, was transported to a Lafayette area hospital for medical treatment.

On December 17, 2019, Raphael Vallot succumbed to his injuries sustained during the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police wish to remind motorists that all occupants in a vehicle must be properly restrained, regardless of seating position. While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained. The decision not to wear a seat belt can have deadly consequences. Motorists are encouraged to make the smart choice and to always wear a seat belt.

Troop I has investigated 57 fatal crashes resulting in 59 deaths.