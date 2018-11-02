Drug Take Back Day nets 70 pounds of pills

The Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force conducted a Drug Take Back Day in conjunction with the DEA to remove unused prescription pills from possibly ending up in the hands of those with ill intent.

Agents set up at two local Pharmacies and collected more than 70 pounds of pills.

Vermilion Parish Sheriff Couvillon said he wants to thank the people of Vermilion Parish for their continued support in keeping our parish a safe place to live, and raise families.

Sheriff Couvillon would also like to thank the Mayors, and their council, of Abbeville, Gueydan, and Erath, along with their Chiefs of Police, for their support of the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force. Through their support these programs are made possible for the people of the parish.