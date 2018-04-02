Dupuis now part of Vermilion Parish School Board

David Dupuis spent more than 30 years in education.

The retired former teacher, principal and coach can now add another chapter to his educational career.

Voters unanimously selected Dupuis to take over the District A seat on the Vermilion Parish School Board during a special election on March 24. He defeated JB Moreno, 1,031 votes (88 percent) to 147 votes.

Dupuis will serve the remainder of the unexpired term for the late Luddy Herpin. The next school board election is set for this fall.

Dupuis officially took his oath Tuesday afternoon during a swearing-in at Vermilion Parish School Board office.

“I would like to thank everyone in District A for the overwhelming support and encouragement,” Dupuis said. “It is an honor and privilege to be our voice representing our students, parents and teachers of Vermilion Parish.”

Dupuis, who also works as an adjunct professor at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, is no stranger to public office. He previously served as the mayor and councilman of the Town of Gueydan. This election win reaffirms his appreciation of the process, he said.

“This has been a humbling experience illustrating the power of the public,” Dupuis said. “We, the people, are the government and we must focus on the education of our children. Again, thanks for your faith in me.

“You’re the best. It’s all in the attitude, and Go Bears and Pirates!”