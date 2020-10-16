Early voting in Vermilion Parish is underway

Early voting for the Nov. 3 election will begin this morning and will run through Oct. 27.

Vermilion Parish residents can cast ballots in Registrar of Voters Tina Broussard’s office, located on the first floor of the Vermilion Parish Courthouse. It will be open each day from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., excluding Sunday, Oct. 18 and Sunday, Oct. 25, when the office will be closed.

Social distancing cleaning and other COVID-19 measures will be in place.

There will now be six parking spaces in front of the courthouse that will be dedicated to early voting.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Friday, Oct. 30. Along with those 65 and older, any registered voter who will not be here for either the election day or the early voting period can request an absentee ballot. The ballot can be requested at either Broussard’s office or at geauxvote.com. Voters who meet certain criteria in regard to COVID-19 can also receive an absentee ballot. Temporary COVID-19 Application can be found at geauxvote.com.

For those who do request and receive an absentee ballot, the deadline to have it at Broussard’s office is by 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2.

The ballot will include the Presidential election, races for U.S. Senate, U.S. Representative, District Attorney and District judge in Vermilion Parish. There will be local races throughout Vermilion Parish as well as a proposition for the Vermilion Economic Development Alliance and constitutional amendments.