Elliot Broussard of VPSO joins Economic Development Board

Vermilion Parish is ripe for investment and the board of Vermilion Economic Development Alliance is excited about the work they’re doing in all areas of the parish. To help provide vision and direction for the staff and programming is the organization’s 15-member board representing Vermilion Parish cities, towns, and government organizations as well as the Chamber of Commerce.

As the economic development entity for the parish, the Alliance is tasked with protecting Vermilion’s job opportunities, its cultural identity, options for our youth, and the future of our community. So, adding Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Elliot Broussard, an officer who spends his day-to-day life protecting Vermilion, to the organization’s leadership is an exciting undertaking. Elliot is a life-long resident of Vermilion Parish and was raised in Perry, Louisiana by Kevin and Dana Broussard and attended Abbeville High School. Shortly after graduation, he began studies at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. While majoring in Criminal Justice, he applied for an open position at the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office and was hired as a full-time deputy. After two years he was promoted to the rank of Sergeant in the Detective Division and in 2011, he was transferred to the Vermilion Parish Narcotics Task Force where he is currently assigned. Together with his wife, the former Leah Patout, Elliot has three young children and enjoys camping, hunting, and cooking – fully taking advantage of the parish’s rural heritage and bounty.

“Elliot expressed an interest in economic development and the work that sustains the place he calls home,” says Anne Falgout, the Alliance’s Executive Director. “For Elliot, this isn’t just an assignment, it’s an extension of his passion for Vermilion…another shining example of his service to our community. We’re so lucky to have his fresh ideas and can-do attitude at the table each month.” The board welcomes Elliot as an appointment of the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office and aligns itself with the VPSO’s commitment to a safe and successful future for the parish.

For more information about the Alliance, its board, and its successes in 2019, visit www.developvermilion.org.