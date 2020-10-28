Erath aldermen name Robert’s mother as new alderwoman

ERATH - The Erath Aldermen voted to name Jackie Vincent, Robert’s mother, as the new alderwoman in Erath.

Alderman Robert Vincent passed away two weeks ago in his home. He was 41 when he died and was serving his third term as an alderman.

Because of his death, a special election will be held in March to elect someone to finish the remaining two years left on his term.

Before the March election, the aldermen had to vote on Vincent’s replacement.

Erath Mayor Taylor Mencacci spoke with the Vincent family about who they would like to replace their son as an alderman.

Robert, who was a planner, had already found his replacement. Robert asked his mother if she could replace him if he could not finish out the rest of his term due to his illness.

His mother, Jackie, promised her son she would.

On Monday, the Erath aldermen named Jackie as Robert’s replacement.

“I have big shoes to fill, but I will do my best,” said Jackie from her home after learning the aldermen named her as the alderwoman. “Robert has always guided me. I walk in his shadow.”

Jackie and Douglas are no strangers to Erath aldermen meetings. They would drive Robert to the meetings and would stay and listen.

Once the secretary of state receives the information about the new alderwoman, Jackie could be sworn in.

The November Erath council meeting will be Jackie’s first official meeting as an alderwoman. She will be the third alderwoman to serve on the Erath council.

Jackie will occupy the seat until the March election. Jackie, however, did not say if she would be a candidate in that election.