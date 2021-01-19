Erath Alderwoman carrying out her son’s wishes

ERATH — Fifty-seven years later, the community of Erath has not forgotten the eight men who died when the water tower fell during Hurricane Hilda in 1964.

They died on Oct. 3, 1964 when the water tower fell on the town hall, where they were among the volunteers who monitored the storm.

The eight men who died were Mayor Pro Tem Joseph Brown; 19-year-old college student Scotty Bernard, his parents’ only child; Otto “Cowboy” Bourque, the crossing guard; brothers Vernice and Duffy Broussard, both Erath High grads who worked in local stores; Clifton J. Dugas, a construction worker; Felix Dubois, a farmer; and Eutis “Noo Noo” Menard, the janitor at Erath High.

Six years ago, former Erath attorney and historian Robert Vincent, his mother Jackie, and Stacy Bodin created a short film where they interviewed survivors and those who remembered the tragedy.

“Stacy (Bodin) and I have been talking about this tragedy and the need to preserve this story for history,” Robert Vincent said six years ago. “Every year, we get another year removed from it. People who lived through it are starting to pass away. This is too important to Erath’s history to be lost. We couldn’t let it go.”

Vincent died last year, but his mother continues to honor his wishes.

Jackie Vincent took her son’s place on the Erath City Council until a special election could be held in March.

At last week’s city council meeting, Jackie Vincent showed an early version of a bronze plaque that will be placed on what is now the electrical building, behind the Erath Museum.

The plaque, which is 18 inches by 24 inches, has a picture of the water tower with the words, “1964 Fall of the Erath Water Tower.”

The plaque lists the names of the eight men who died and also explained how they died.

The plaque also includes the words, “In memory of these eight brave men, who lost their lives in the worst tragedy in Erath history.

“These men died a hero’s death. They stayed to protect others.”

Jackie Vincent told the aldermen that one of her son’s missions was to get a plaque placed on the Electrical Department exterior wall. The plaque will be located next to where the electrical building is located today. There is still a small part of the water tower on display.

Before she ordered the plaque, she first got the aldermen’s approval to place the plaque on a city owned building. They approved the location of the plaque. She has plans to place the plaque on the building in October of 2021.

The plaque was donated by the Earl “Boo” Landry family, Robert Vincent and Martial Broussard, the only survivor from the accident.