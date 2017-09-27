Erath baseball field will be named Ross Granger Field

ERATH — The Vermilion Parish School Board approved the renaming of the Erath baseball field to the “Ross Granger Field.”

The Granger family was on hand to receive the resolution at the board meeting.

Ross lost his life in November of 2016 at the age of 19 after battling a long illness.

Nathan Granger, Ross’ father, thanked the school board for approving the resolution. He also told those on hand about Ross that not many people knew.

When he began to speak, he had to pause to hold back tears.

“When Coach (Jeremy) Picard called to see if we wanted to rename the field, I said no,” said Nathan. “That is not who Ross was. He never cared about accolades. He was competitive to a fault. He cared about his teammates. He cared about his community.”

Ross was a 2015 graduate of Erath High School, where he was valedictorian. While at Erath High, he enjoyed many leadership activities as being a member of the Beta Club, Math Club, and Student Council. He was crowned EHS Powder Puff King in 2014, and was Voted Most Likely to Succeed by his classmates.

He also excelled in sports as a member of the football and baseball teams, holding records in both sports. He was a member of Team Louisiana Baseball, and a signee to the LSU Eunice baseball program.

During his illness, Ross devoted his time to speak with many youth groups and sports teams about the love of God, and the fortitude, commitment and dedication it takes to succeed at anything you do. His unwavering faith, courage, and strength were an inspiration to all who knew him. #WUPKAR was his mantra for approaching and facing challenges.

“I never knew how much he loved doing what he did,” Nathan said. “We know he is in heaven and he is better off than all of us right now. It does not make us miss him less. I want to thank everyone because the love for his school, community and parish was great. It is not the same going to the park.

“I know his name will be at the park because I know how much he loved playing baseball.”