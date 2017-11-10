Erath High’s Payne Touchet named Abbeville Kiwanis Student of Month

Payne Touchet is not going to talk anyone’s ear off, as he describes himself as a man of few words.

Touchet allows his actions to speak louder than any amount of words. And the Erath High senior has plenty of positive actions. He had an opportunity to literally speak about himself Tuesday afternoon as the Abbeville Kiwanis Club honored Touchet as its November Student of the Month.

“Thank you for having me,” Touchet said. “I am enjoying my senior year, though it is going by faster than expected.”

A big part of Touchet’s senior year recently came to a close, with the completion of the Erath Bobcats’ football regular season.

“It ended sooner than we had hoped,” Touchet said.

However, there is still a pride Touchet takes away from a season that came up short of a playoff berth.

“I’m proud of the effort that we showed every Friday night,” Touchet said. “Our team saw more injuries to starting players than we had ever seen. Our players never gave up, showing leadership, integrity and learned lessons through adversity that will last us a lifetime.

“I was so proud to be a part of it.”

Touchet recently learned that, along with two teammates, Mason Granger and Jean-Paul Touchet, he earned a spot on the Louisiana Academic All-Composite team, which takes into account all classifications in the state.

“I am so proud to be a part of a team that puts in the work on the field and in the classroom,” Touchet said.

Touchet certainly does his work in the classroom. The son of Mike and Theresa Touchet, holds a 4.0 GPA.

“I stay busy with other activities at school and in the community,” Touchet said.

Touchet serves as Senior Class president and works closely with the student council. He is member of the Beta Club and is on the varsity soccer team, which is preparing for its season, as well as the track and field team at Erath High.

“I am an active parishioner at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Erath,” Touchet said. “I serve the IGNITE teens as a leader for Fresh Fire.”

As his senior year speeds along, Touchet has plans after graduation this coming May. He will attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where he will pursue a degree in chemical engineering.

“I’ve always been strong in math and sciences,” Touchet said. “I’ve always been intrigued with how things work together. I’m excited about the challenges and opportunities that will come in the field of engineering.”

Erath High Principal Marc Turner said he has been happy to have Touchet as a part of the school’s student body.

“Payne Touchet is the kind of student that every teacher and Administrator enjoys,” Turner said. “He is diligent about his school work and focused on the big picture of academic success.

“Payne is a model student in and out of the educational classroom.”