Erath High Homecoming Court

Fri, 10/06/2017 - 9:05am Shaun Hearen

Erath High 2017 Homecoming Court—Erath High will play Berwick tonight in the annual Homecoming Game. Kick off is set for 7 p.m. The presentation of the court will take place at 6:15 p.m. The queen will be announced at the game that night. Senior members of the Erath High Homecoming Court are: (Back row): Gracie Langham, England Tallmore, Alexis Alario, Taylor Hebert, Morgan Alleman, (Front) Alaina Stephen, Caroline Poche', Kenzie Hargrave and Olivia Borel. Photo courtesy of Lynn Broussard. The Erath Homecoming Parade will be held today at 12:30.

