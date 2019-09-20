Article Image Alt Text

Erath High Homecoming Court

Fri, 09/20/2019 - 3:43pm

Photo courtesy of Missy Rosa
The 10 Erath seniors who made the 2019 Homecoming Court are: (Back row at top) Leah Belanger, Whisper Reyes, Julia Toups, Jenna Dirk. (2nd row) Kennedi Alario, Izzy Esteb, Rilee Grace Stutes, Audrey Chevenert, (Bottom row) McKenzie Boudreaux and Nikki LeBlanc. Presentation of the Court will be at 6:15 PM at Robert J. Segura Stadium Friday evening. Erath’s 70th Homecoming Queen will be announced at the game.
The game against Morgan City starts at 7 p.m.

