Erath man faces child molestation charge

ERATH — The Erath Police Department arrested Stephen Decuir and charged him with molestation of a juvenile on Tuesday.

A judge signed off on his warrant.

As of Wednesday, Decuir was still in the Vermilion Parish jail on a $75,000 bound.

According to Erath Police Chief Anna Lapointe, the police department received a tip about the alleged molestation.

The Erath Police Department acted on the tip and brought the child to Heart of Hope for them to conduct an interview.

After listening to the child, who was under 10 years old, the Erath Police Department felt there was enough evidence to charge Decuir.