Erath man, his dog die in house fire

The Louisiana Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the death of an Erath man, who was found dead in his home Sunday night.

Timmy Stoute, 66, and his dog were found deceased on the first floor of Stoute’s house located on North Severin Street.

The fire marshal began the investigation right after the fire. As of Monday, no details on how the fire began or how Stoute’s died.

“It is still under investigation by the state fire marshal’s office,” said Erath Chief of Police Anna LaPointe.

At around 8 p.m. on Sunday, the Erath Volunteer Fire Department and other volunteer fire departments from the parish arrived on the scene.

No other injury occurred or neighboring home was damaged by the fire.