Erath Middle’s Zachary Broussard named Parish Student of the Year

ERATH — On a given day at Erath Middle School, you may see Zachary Broussard picking up trash off the ground during his lunch break.

Broussard, an eighth grader, is not taking part in some sort of punishment. Rather, he is simply trying to make his school a better place.

It is one of the many attributes that has gone into Broussard being named the Vermilion Parish Middle School Student of the Year.

“This is a big honor for me,” Broussard said. “I thought I did well in the interview, so I thought I had a chance, but I didn’t think that I would win.

“I was surprised.”

Broussard’s résumé is such that the win should not be all that shocking. He maintains a 4.0 GPA and is currently the Student Council President. Broussard is involved in 4-H and the Jr. Beta Club. He plays on the baseball, football and basketball teams. Broussard adds a musical touch, too, playing the both the guitar and trombone. He has been selected to the district and parish honor band since sixth grade.

Away from school, Broussard enjoys hunting, fishing and playing golf. Broussard is also an altar server at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Erath.

Erath Middle Principal Wendy Stoute is not the least bit surprised that Broussard won.

“We are so extremely proud of him ,” Stoute said. “He truly embodies the essence of our Erath Middle School students.

“He is amazing and I definitely look forward to seeing him accomplish great things in his life.”

If something put Broussard over the top to help him accomplish the great thing of winning Student of the Year, it is putting pen to paper, so to speak.

“It is probably my writing ability,” Broussard said. “I feel I am a very good writer. I don’t express my thought’s very well when speaking, but I feel like I can when writing.”

English is a subject Broussard enjoys. However, his favorite is social studies.

“It’s just so interesting to learn about history,” Broussard said. “I don’t really know why, but it has always interested me. I just want to learn more.”

While Broussard has no plans to slow down his enjoyment of learning about the past, his future will not include becoming a historian.

“I want be a doctor,” Broussard said. “My dad went through a cardiovascular arrhythmia a few years ago. Ever since then, I have seen doctors helping people.”

His motivation for a career path should come as no surprise, as Broussard’s parents, Shane and Christine, are the inspiration for all that he does.

“They’re everything to me,” Broussard said without hesitation. “My dad is my best friend and my mom is everything to me. I couldn’t do anything without them.

“I tell them every day that I love them.”

Broussard offered a special thanks to a couple of other people who helped him along the way.

“I would like to thank Mrs. Wendy for all that she has done for me,” Broussard said. “I could not have won this award without her support. I would also like to thank Mrs. Teilla Shiner for helping me to become a better speaker. I used to stutter. There’s no way I could have won if I still stuttered. She helped me tremendously.”

Such support from his parents and educators certainly will be important for Broussard as he will embark on his high school career later this year.

“I am looking forward to high school,” Broussard said. “I am especially looking forward to sports.”

Broussard is also looking for what’s beyond high school.

“I am trying to get some of my freshmen and sophomore classes done over the summer,” Broussard said. “If I do that, I can start my college prep early.”

Broussard will probably find some time to make sure there is no trash on the ground when he gets to Erath High.

“I will go out to the playground and I see him picking up trash,” Stoute said. “I tell him that he does not have to do that.”

Broussard said he knows that it is not something he has to do, but it is something he wants to do.

“I like helping people,” Broussard said.