Zachary Broussard and Erath Middle School Principal Wendy Stoute.

Erath Middle’s Zachary Broussard student named finalist for ‘La. State Student of the Year’

Tue, 03/13/2018 - 9:11am Shaun Hearen

Zachary Broussard was named a finalist in the Louisiana Students of the Year Program.
He is to be commended for his accomplishments both at school and in the community. He has demonstrated outstanding leadership skills and community involvement while maintaining high academic scores and participating in numerous extra-curricular activities.
Zack, along with six other finalists in the state of Louisiana, will compete during a day long program on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at the Department of Education in Baton Rouge.
Zachary is the son of Shane and Christine Broussard. Erath Middle School is so extremely proud of Zack.

