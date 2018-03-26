Erath Police arrest 12 on drug charges

The Erath Police Department was busy this past month arresting people after getting search warrants. A total of 12 were arrested by the police department. Here are the names of the people who were arrested by the Erath Police Department, and what they were charged with.

.

On 3-15-2018

• Nolan Kimble, of 216 West Bourque St in Erath. He was charged with Distribution of Marijuana, Simple Possession of Marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia

• Garon Keith Alario, of 216 W Bourque St of Erath. Charged with Possession of drug paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana;

• Zachary David Broussard, of 2917 Thea Drive in Maurice. He was charged with Urinating in Public, Simple possession of Marijuana.

On 3-13-1018

• Jereme P. Hebert, 819 N Veteran, Memorial Drive from Kaplan. He was charged with Possession of Crystal Meth and Drug Paraphernalia

• Dottie Prejean 209 N Suire Street, in Erath. She was

charged with Possession of Legend Drug (X3), Possession of drug Paraphernalia

•Tara Benoit, of 613 Breaux Road in Lafayette. She was

charged with Possession of Schedule IV with Intent to distribute; Possession of Schedule II with Intent to distribute (X2); Possession of Legend Drug (X3); Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

• Sherry Guidry, of 1806 Michael Street in Abbeville. She was charged with Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia.

On 3-12-18

• Bryan James Gary, of 3211 Kim Drive in Erath,. He was charged with Possession of Crystal Methamphetamines, Possession of Schedule II, and Possession of Schedule 4 drugs.

On 3-9-2018

• Steven M. Gondran, of 1501 W Port St in Abbeville, He was charged with Disturbing the peace by Public Intoxication, Possession of Schedule II (Oxycodone)

On 3-3-2018

• Samuel Perry, of 624 Bigler St of Franklin. He was charged with Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana with Intent

• Brayton Landry of 1508 Montagne St in New Iberia. He was charged with Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of marijuana with Intent, Unauthorized use of a moveable

On 2/28/2018

• Fabian Jude Hebert, of 3028 Lamas St in Erath. He was charged with Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Of Marijuana