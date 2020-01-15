EXPECT LANE CLOSURES ON BASIN BRIDGE

ST. MARTIN PARISH — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LaDOTD) announced a rehabilitation project to replace the existing bridge deck surface on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge in St. Martin Parish from the Whiskey Bay exit to mile marker 125.

The contractor, Gibson & Associates, will mill the existing deck surface and replace it with a modified latex concrete pavement.

A portion of the bridge deck was damaged following a multi-vehicle crash involving a vehicle fire in August 2019 that caused spalling to occur, resulting in some of the surface concrete to crack and flake off.

The bridge was deemed structurally sound after a thorough bridge inspection.

Construction is set to begin Jan. 17 and is anticipated to be completed Jan. 27, weather permitting.

There will be a single lane closure on I-10 westbound during the weekends from 9 p.m. on Fridays to 6 a.m. on Mondays.

Motorists are encouraged to use a detour route using La. 415 to U.S. 190 to I-49 back to I-10.

Call 511 or visit www.511la.org for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call I-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511).

Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website atwww.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.