Fallon Lege is Beef Scholarship Winner

Fallon Lege, daughter of Chad and Nikki Lege, has been selected as the Beef Scholarship Winner for the 2019 Louisiana Cattle Festival. Fallon is a 17-year-old senior at Vermilion Catholic High School. After high school, she plans to attend the University of Louisiana majoring in biology and pursuing a career in medicine. She has one sibling Emma. Fallon is a very active 4-H member who has been participating in the beef project for eight years. She raises and exhibits in the show ring, registered grey Brahman, Red Brangus, and Commercial cattle.

Fallon received many honors during her beef project. She exhibited her animals on the parish, district, state, and national levels. Fallon enjoyed attending the shows and had tremendous accomplishments in the show ring. She has won several Grand and Reserve champions, she has won the Premier Exhibitor contest on the parish level. Fallon was also a state winner with her Beef Record Books. She has won trips to Atlanta, Georgia for National

4-H Congress and Disney World. She has been a member of the Louisiana Junior Brahman Association and the American Junior Red Brangus Association for the past six years. Fallon is currently the 2019 Vermilion Parish Cattlemen’s Association Queen. She has been promoting beef at the parish, district, and state levels. She was the second runner up at the Louisiana Cattlemen's Association Queens Contest in January of 2019.

Fallon participated in many 4-H projects and activities throughout her 4-H career. She is an active member of the vermilion Parish 4-H Junior Leader Club, and currently serves as parliamentarian for the club. Fallon is serving as President of her school 4-H club and has been chosen for outstanding club member for five years. She is a member of the 4-H Louisiana State Citizenship Board and was selected to attend the Southern Regional Teen Leadership Conference in Tennessee. Fallon won the State 4-H Emerald Clover Achievement Award, recognizing her for leadership, citizenship, and community service work through her 4-H club. This summer she attended 4-H University and placed 4th in the livestock judging contest. She also attended 4-H camp as a counselor and Marsh Maneuvers at Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge this summer.

Outside of 4-H, Fallon is very involved in her school and community. She a member of the Vermilion Catholic High School Pro-life club, member of the VCHS campus ministry program, Student Council member, National Honor Society, and Beta Club. She placed third in Agriscience at the State Beta Convention. She is on her school’s soccer team and is a football and softball manager. Fallon is an altar server at St. James and a Core Life Teen member at St. Mary Magdalen.

Fallon is honored and grateful to be selected as the 2019 Louisiana Cattle Festival Scholarship recipient.