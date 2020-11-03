FEMA agrees to pay 100 % of hurricane debris removal

The Vermilion Parish Police Jury received great news Friday afternoon when they got word from FEMA that President Donald Trump approved 100 percent federal cost-share for debris removal caused by two hurricanes.

Police Jury President Dane Hebert said by FEMA picking up the other 25 percent it will save the parish about $1 million.

In the past, FEMA usually has agreed to pay for 75 percent of debris removal and the local government pay for 25 percent.

The only time FEMA has paid for 100 percent was for Hurricane Rita 15 years ago.

Hebert said he received a phone call from one of Trump’s aides, who asked Hebert what his parish and south Louisiana is in need of at this moment.

Hebert told the president’s aide it would help the parish if FEMA paid for 100 percent of the debris removal. The aide said he would see what he could do.

On Friday, FEMA announced Vermilion and other parishes were going to receive 100 percent.

“I want to thank President Trump for helping us,” said Dane.

There are contractors in the parish picking up storm damage debris from Hurricane Laura. Then came Hurricane Delta, which did more storm damage.

The two hurricanes were combined for debris removal. They still have 65 days out of 90 days to remove debris.

The contractors bring the debris to a landfill out of the parish.

Thus far, they have removed 155,000 cubic yards of debris throughout Vermilion Parish.