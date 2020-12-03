Fire claims life of Abbeville man

An early morning fire in Abbeville has left one man dead.

Members of the Abbeville Fire Department responded to a call shortly after midnight Wednesday morning. Firefighters found a mobile home at 605 Alphonse St. engulfed in flames.

“It took the guys about 20 to 25 minutes to get it under control,” Abbeville Fire Chief Jude Mire said. “There was only one person in the house.”

Officers with the Abbeville Police Department on the scene told responding firefighters that there was likely someone inside the house.

“They searched and found him,” Mire said of the victim.

Mire said the deceased’s name is not be released at this time, as an investigation is ongoing. Representatives of the Office of the Louisiana Fire Marshal are investigating the incident.

“That’s standard whenever there is a fatality,” Mire said.

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, and Mire did not speculate as to the cause, he did add that this is the time of year when the risk of structure fires are higher.

“People bring out space heaters and other ways to keep warm when we get that first cold,” Mire said. “Be careful with space heaters, candles and things like that.”

Mire said if anyone has questions regarding safe use of space heaters, they can contact the fire department at 898-4258.

“People can contact us with any questions,” Mire said.