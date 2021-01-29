First responders in Abbeville continue to receive COVID vaccine

First responders have been among the first groups to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

In December, members of the Abbeville Fire Department and other fire departments in Vermilion Parish received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine. The vaccine requires two doses.

Members of the state’s vaccine team returned this week to administer more doses. That took place at the Abbeville Fire Department’s Main Station.

“We had about 15 guys take it during the first round,” Abbeville Fire Chief Jude Mire said. “We had some of the others who were curious about it. They wanted to see how it affected the first round of guys.”

Mire said there were no adverse effects among those who took the vaccine in December.

“We had one or two who had a few symptoms,” Mire said, “like a headache and some fatigue. They told us some of those things might happen. After about 12 hours, that went away.”

No members of the department are required to take the vaccine.

“You don’t want to pressure anybody to take it,” Mire said. “Some people don’t like to take shots.

“It’s brand new, so there are going to be people who are hesitant.”

Mire did not hesitate.

“As someone who had (COVID),” Mire said, “and suffered for a month, I wanted to get the shot.”

Mire received his second dose on Tuesday.

“I wanted to show the guys,” Mire said, “as chief, there is nothing wrong with taking this shot.

“I wanted to set an example.”

Blair Menard of the Abbeville Fire Department didn’t take part in the first round of vaccinations in December. However, he sat down in the chair to do so on Tuesday.

“I was on the fence,” Menard said, “with it being so new. I talked to my wife, who has done a lot of research on it. She said it’s definitely better to take it, than not to take it.”

Mire said this can serve as an encouragement as the vaccine eventually becomes more widely available to the general public.

“There’s nothing to be afraid of,” Mire said. “It’s new, and I understand a lot of people are nervous about it. I haven’t had any problems with it.

“It’s a good thing.”