Food Drive is this Tuesday in Abbeville

Every year, the Christian Service Center (CSC) participates in the Food Net for Families Food Drive in Acadiana.

The food drive is this Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Super 1 Foods located at 2210 Veterans Memorial Dr. in Abbeville. Volunteers will be collecting donations from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The food collected at Super 1 will go directly to the CSC and provide assistance for anyone in need living in Vermilion Parish.

The Christian Service Center would like to thank all members of the community who have contributed food, time, prayer and monetary donations.

“The generous support of local schools, organizations and individuals keeps us open,” said Marcelo Davis, Director of Operations.

For more than 40 years, the Christian Service Center has been a place residents of Vermilion Parish can find a safe place to get assistance with food, utilities as well as spiritual and emotional support. Recently, the CSC Team began offering parenting classes, participants receive lunch and a voucher for free diapers or wipes following the class.

“Its a program called Earn While Your Learn" Marcelo Davis said. "We hope to not only provide food and supplies needed, but offer opportunities for our residents to learn something that will help them live a more successful family life.”

The CSC provides 60 to 100 hot meals daily for anyone who is hungry in addition to over 500 families a month who pick up groceries. Mothers, fathers, grandparents those who are employed and those who are not come seeking assistance at the CSC.

“Sometimes people are in crisis,” Davis said, “and just need help getting back up on their feet. We are so grateful our community supports us, so we can continue to provide excellent service ...we are only as strong as our weakest link" Davis added. "The food collected during our food drive helps us for several months. Every little amount helps.

“It’s always inspiring to see even our former and some current clients come and give.”

If you would like to donate, stop by Super1Foods in Abbeville between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Dec. 10. There will also be a photo opportunity if your organization contributes food or funds. It costs approximately $425 a day to keep the doors of the CSC open. If your family or organization would like to " Adopt a Day" as a way to give back, please email cscabbeville@gmail.com or call 893-0244 for more information.

Items needed most : dried beans, canned meats, canned soups, pasta, pasta sauce, nuts, cereal, boxed diners, oatmeal, peanut butter, crackers, diapers, wipes and hygiene items are also excepted.

Davis said the Christian Service Center Team would like to thank the community for all of the ongoing support from the past, the present and in the future.