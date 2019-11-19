Four arrested for drug offenses in Vermilion Parish

According to Captain Drew David, the Public Information Officer for the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force made the following arrests for narcotics related offenses within the parish.

On Oct. 21, Don Mitchell, 44, of Abbeville, was arrested in Abbeville for Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I, (Marijuana), Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II, (Hydrocodone), Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I, (Synthetic Marijuana), Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I, (MDMA), Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Firearm by a restricted person.

On Oct. 28, Christian Baez, 18, of Erath, was arrested in Erath and charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I, (Marijuana), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of a Firearm in the presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

On Oct. 29, Billy Dalton Comeaux Brailey, 28, of Abbeville, was arrested in Abbeville for Principal to Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II, (Methamphetamine), Possession of Schedule I, (Marijuana), Transactions involving Drug Proceeds.

On Nov. 15, Michael Roche Jr., 26, of Kaplan, was arrested in Kaplan for Cultivation of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Sheriff Mike Couvillon would like to thank the Mayors, and their council, of Abbeville, Gueydan, and Erath, along with their Chiefs of Police, for their support of the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force. Sheriff Couvillon also applauds the concerned citizens of Vermilion Parish for their awareness and assistance in helping the Task Force in fighting the war on illegal drugs. He encourages all citizens with information in regards to illegal drug activities to contact the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office or the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit at 337-740-4501 or E-mail the Task Force anonymously at taskforce@vpso.net and your e-mail will be held in the “strictest of confidence” and replied to in a very timely manner.

More information on reporting drug activities can be seen on our Web Site at www.vpso.net. Click on Narcotics and fill out the TURN IN A PUSHER information.