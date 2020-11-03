Frederick, LaFleur reach runoff for Division C Judge race in Vermilion Parish

There will be a runoff in Vermilion Parish for Judge in Division C of the 15th Judicial District.

Three candidates were vying for the open seat.

The two top vote-getters were Tommy Frederick, who received 40 percent or 9,875 votes. In second place and making the runoff is Ricky LaFleur, who had 36 percent or 9,041 votes.

Coming in third and not making the runoff is Andy Veazey, with 5,926 votes.

The runoff is set for Saturday, Dec. 5.