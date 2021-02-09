Free tax preparation will happen in Abbeville

United Way / Vermilion Vita Volunteers are sponsoring “SUPER TAX DAYS”, by preparing FREE Income Tax Returns in Abbeville for low-income individuals, on Saturday Feb. 13, 2021 at the Event Center 1905 Veterans Memorial Drive 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. and on Wednesdays at the Vermilion Council on Aging,1928 Graceland Ave.

Vermilion Vita Volunteers are trained by the IRS and can file federal and state returns electronically. For an appointment call (337)893-2563, and due to COVID-19, please wear a mask. Special thanks to our sponsors, City of Abbeville, Walmart, Piazza Office Supply, Vermilion Council on Aging, Councilwoman Terry Broussard, and Gulf Coast Bank.