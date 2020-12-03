FUGITIVE SEX OFFENDERS SOUGHT BY APSO, CRIME STOPPERS

CROWLEY — The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Unit is asking for the public’s assistance with locating three fugitives.

• Gerald Wayne Arceneaux, 50, is a white male with brown hair and green eyes. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

He was last known to reside in the Rayne area.

Arceneaux is wanted for failure to provide community notifications, failure to comply with identification requirements, and failure to register as a convicted sex offender.

• Jimmy Louviere, 50, is a white male with brown hair and green eyes. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds.

His last known address is 293 Ray Lejeune Road, Jennings.

Louviere is wanted for failure to notify change of address, and convicted sex offender failing to register by providing false information.

• Martelle Mouton, 37, is a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 145 pounds. His last known address is 127 Public Road, Rayne.

Mouton is wanted for failure to register as a convicted sex offender and failure to notify of change of address.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of these sex offenders is urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS / 789-8477 or download the P3 app on a mobile device to report tips anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.