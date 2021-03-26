Fusilier makes history in Erath

ERATH — Last Saturday’s special election in Erath yielded a historical result.

After more than 120 years, Clarence Fusilier will become the first African American to serve on the Erath council. Fusilier defeated Chris Hebert to earn the spot.

“It means a lot to me,” Fusilier said of breaking the barrier. “I am proud of that fact.”

The moment didn’t come without a little bit of stress. Fusilier won by 11 votes.

“I was sweating a little bit,” Fusilier said with a laugh.

Erath’s next regular council meeting is Monday, April 12. Fusilier said he will be sworn in at some point prior to that meeting. He will be ready to hit the ground running.

“I did a lot of walking for this election,” Fusilier said of his time campaigning. “I went house to house. I heard the issues people have with different things.

“I have to see what we can do.”

Fusilier said he used the word “we” because he is also ready to work with Mayor Taylor Mencacci and the other council members.

“It’s not just about me,” Fusilier said. “It’s about the working relationship with the mayor the rest of the council. Things will not happen all at once.

“This will be a process.”

Fusilier said that there were a couple of issues brought to his attention on the campaign trail that will have his focus early on.

“I heard from a lot of people about their light bills,” Fusilier said. “They think it’s a little higher than expected.”

Fusilier also mentioned working on fixing the issue of flooding at the Erath Housing Authority. That topic came up last month, with the council taking Mencacci’s recommendation to not yet accept a $2.2 million grant from FEMA that would go toward lifting 13 homes. Mencacci said he is waiting on HUD to approve the use of $40,000 that the Erath Housing Authority would contribute to the elevating of the 13 homes. He wanted to make sure HUD will let the housing authority use the $40,000 to lift the houses. Fusilier said finding a resolution to this flooding issue has personal meaning for him.

“I will bring that up,” Fusilier said. “I think that is important. I used to live in there a long time ago, in 1973. It used to flood when I was in there.

“I’ve seen first-hand.”

This is not the first time Fusilier has run for a seat on the five-person council.

“I ran in 2014,” Fusilier said. “There were seven of us running. I didn’t come out in the top five.”

Not deterred, Fusilier did seek some advice before running in this particular election.

“I prayed on it,” Fusilier said. “I said, ‘Lord, I’m going to run one more time.’

“He sure did answer my prayers.”

Fusilier will now serve the remainder of the late Robert B. Vincent’s unexpired term, which ends in late ‘22. Vincent passed away last October. The council then appointed his mother, Jackie Vincent, to serve on an interim basis. She did so until earlier this month. Fusilier, who works as a foreman for the Vermilion Parish Police Jury, said it is special to follow both Vincents.

“I appreciate Mrs. Jackie, and I became close to Robert,” Fusilier said. “We did Knights of Columbus together.

“It is an honor to be able to serve in a spot that he held.”

For Jackie Vincent, the feeling is mutual.

“Today I passed the torch of Robert’s term on the council to Mr. Clarence Fusilier,” Vincent said in a post on social media. “Mr. Fusilier won his election this past Saturday. My son, Robert B. Vincent, was an attorney, councilman, and local historian. He was a strong believer in equality and diversity. He would be thrilled that the first black man in the history of ERATH will take his place. It took 122 years to break that barrier. It was time.

“Good luck, Mr. Fusilier. I’m so proud that you are filling my son’s shoes.”

Circling back to the historical aspect of his win, Fusilier reiterated that it is a proud moment. With that said, he is ready to help everyone in the Town of Erath.

“It means a lot to me to be the first,” Fusilier said. “It’s uplifting. We have waited for so long, and I guess it was just that time. My heart is in this, and it is in my heart to help people.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to be able to do that.”