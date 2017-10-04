Glenn Lege named King of 69th Cattle Festival in Abbeville

Glenn Lege will reign as the King of the 69th Annual Louisiana Cattle Festival.

The Louisiana Cattle Festival that will be held Oct. 13 through Oct. 15 in Abbeville.

Glenn Lege was born in the small community of Esther, LA. He is a lifelong resident of Vermilion Parish.

He is married to the former Patricia Brasseux and they are the proud parents of six children and four grandchildren. Glenn received his education in Vermilion Parish, attending Mt. Carmel in the elementary years and then going on to graduate in 1969 from Vermilion Catholic High School.

Immediately after graduating, he went to work for Brown & Root Company, an oilfield service company, until 1974. He then joined his father and brother in the family farming operation, which included rice, crawfish and soybean, and was selected as Vermilion Parish Young Farmer of the year in 1977. While still farming, he started an equipment rental business in 1979 servicing the needs of Vermilion Parish in drainage improvements, site work and land clearing. A few years later in 1981, along with a partner, they created Glenn James Construction selling and erecting metal buildings to meet needs of oil field companies and farm storage facilities. In 1983, he partnered again to open Intracoastal Shell & Limestone to further service Vermilion Parish.

In 1992, he formed Glenn Lege Construction, Inc. a successful heavy equipment construction company.

In 2003 he expanded his business with the acquisition of Archie Thibodeaux Co. adding asphalt paving services to his operation. Glenn Lege Construction, Inc. has become one of the most trusted earthwork, excavation and asphalt contractors in the southern part of Louisiana.

In October of 1982, he was asked to represent farmers and ranchers on the Abbeville Harbor and Terminal Board. He was on the board for 16 years, serving as President from 1988-1989 and as Vice-President for 10 years. He has served on the Board of Directors for Abbeville Building & Loan since 2006.

Lege said he is sincerely grateful to be selected and have the opportunity to represent his home town and parish as the 69th King of the Louisiana Cattle Festival.