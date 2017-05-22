GOHSEP: Prepare Now for More Rain, Possible Flooding around Louisiana

BATON ROUGE (May 22, 2017) – The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) urges everyone to be aware of possible dangerous weather conditions and flooding for much of the state through Tuesday evening.

More heavy rains are in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday in central and southern Louisiana. GOHSEP is prepared to respond to any call for support from our local partners. In addition to the rain threat, GOHSEP is hosting a conference call concerning the possible flood threat along the Mississippi and Atchafalaya Rivers. That call will include the National Weather Service, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, levee districts and parishes.

“Several inches of rain have already fallen in some areas over the weekend,” said GOHSEP Director James Waskom. “Additional heavy rains today could cause serious problems, primarily with flash flooding.

If you must travel, remember never drive through flooded roadways. Download the ALERT FM App for emergency text notifications. Monitor the local media. Look for watches and warnings from the National Weather Service. For this type of weather threat, it is difficult to determine exactly where the most severe problems will develop. Maintaining awareness is one of the most important things you can do.”