Goodbye, Rev. Wright

Rev. Michael Wright Sr. is gone, but he is not forgotten.

Rev. Wright passed away this week due to of cancer.

He was 64.

Before he left this Earth and went to his new mission, one thing he wanted everyone to know is not to cry about his death. Instead, remember how he lived, and he is happy because he put his trust in God.

“This is what God felt. It is a win-win situation,” said Myra Wright Allen, who is Rev. Wright’s first cousin, but considered him to be her brother.

Rev. Wright was the reverend at Greater Pleasant Green Baptist Church in Abbeville for 30 plus years.

“He touched so many lives,” said Allen. “People will remember him as being so positive.”

Rev. Wright’s first love was being an educator in Vermilion Parish. He taught in the parish for 35 years until he retired a few years ago.

He began preaching at Greater Pleasant Green Baptist Church in 1988 .

Rev. Wright was called into the ministry in the early 80’s. He served as the pastor and musician of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Patoutville, La for several years. He also served as the musician for St. Mary Congregational Church here in Abbeville. In 1988, he was elected as the Pastor of the Greater Pleasant Green Baptist Church, where his grandfather, Dr. Isaiah Joiner , had served as pastor for 52 years.

It was no accident he became a minister. His grandfather and father were both pastors and Rev. Wright grew up in the church.

Because of his positive attitude about life and God, he influenced others to begin preaching.

Rev. Wright rubbed off on long-time friend Wayne Landry. Landry is also now a reverend, thanks to Rev. Wright.

“He inspired me to be in ministry,” said Landry. “He was a great man.”

Landry said he has a heavy heart about the death of his good friend and his travel partner.

“Rev. Wright was a great person who would do anything for anyone,” said Landry. “He is going to be missed.”

Kinchen Funeral Home in Abbeville is handling the funeral arrangements.

Services will be at Pleasant Green Baptist Church in Abbeville on Saturday, Sept. 1. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service.

Services will begin at noon and Rev. Mediate Derouen is officiating. Burial will take place at St. Paul Cemetery following the services.

He leaves behind his wife, Peggy, of 31 years and two sons, Michael Charles Wright and Christopher Mark Wright.