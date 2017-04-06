Great American Cleanup set for Saturday in Abbeville

Judges for the Louisiana Garden Club Federation’s Cleanest City Contest will be in Abbeville at some point next Tuesday.

The city won the District State title last year. A strong effort to help Abbeville go back-to-back will be made this Saturday morning.

The annual Great American Cleanup will be held this Saturday, April 8. Volunteers can meet at 9 a.m. at Abbeville City Hall. The effort here is being spearheaded by Keep Abbeville Beautiful (KAB) and the Abbeville Garden Club.

“It is imperative that we have strong participation if we are to win this title,” Cleanest City Co-Chair Sandra Creswell said. “We need you and any volunteers you can muster to join us in the Abbeville City Hall parking lot for the “kick-off” at 9 a.m.”

Instructions and directions will be given at that time. Volunteers will then go out from 9:30 a.m. until noon. A hot dog and cold drink lunch will immediately follow at the City Hall parking lot.

“Winning the Louisiana Garden Club Federation’s state Cleanest City Contest last year was exciting,” Co-Chair Liz Gremillion said, “and it would be a monumental accomplishment to repeat that honor again.”