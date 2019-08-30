Group founded by Abbeville native makes fundraising commitment to St. Jude

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Aug. 14, 2019) – Sky High for Kids recently announced a $20 million naming commitment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for a research floor in the new Advanced Research Center on the St. Jude campus that will open in 2021.

The organization, which has helped raise over $5 million for St. Jude since 2007, will continue its fundraising commitment over the next 13 years to support and further the mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children® by advancing progress in the battle against childhood cancer.

As a research hospital, St. Jude creates more clinical trials for cancer than any other children’s hospital, turning laboratory discoveries into lifesaving treatments that benefit patients around the globe.

Members of Sky High visited St. Jude to meet with many patient families impacted by their fundraising efforts. They also heard from Dr. Ewelina Mamcarz, who highlighted the hospital’s latest discoveries through gene therapy and a new groundbreaking treatment for what is commonly known as ‘bubble boy’ disease.

“Through its vision and generosity, Sky High is funding life-changing research and will be recognized with the naming dedication of an entire floor in the Advanced Research Center—it is giving hope to the families who come through the doors of St. Jude and families everywhere that benefit from the research we freely share,” said Richard Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “Because of Sky High’s support, St. Jude can continue its pioneering research in vital scientific fields, leading to discoveries that have the potential to lead to cures for cancer and other life-threatening diseases.”

The Advanced Research Center will play a large role in those discoveries as the new home to several shared resources, including a biorepository, advanced microscopy and gene editing. There, scientists will have leading-edge resources and opportunities to pursue breakthroughs in a space that fosters teamwork and generates new ideas.

"My path to Sky High began with a pivotal moment when I walked the halls of St. Jude for the very first time,” Sky High CEO Brittany Hebert said. “We want to make a large and lasting impact for children fighting pediatric cancer in our lifetime, and we’re confident that this project will help generations to come with the groundbreaking research conducted at the Advanced Research Center.”

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, sharing stories and videos from St. Jude Inspire, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter and Instagram and subscribing to its YouTube channel. About Sky High for KidsSky High, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, founded by Abbeville, LA native Brittany Hebert, is comprised of staff, board members and an army of volunteers that raise funds to support those undergoing treatment for pediatric cancer and other life-threatening conditions. Since 2007, Sky High has supported leading hospitals and research centers to help close the gap in childhood cancer rates. Learn more at skyhighforkids.org.