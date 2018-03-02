Gueydan Duck Festival Association wins awards

The Gueydan Duck Festival Association recently attended the Louisiana Fairs and Festivals Convention in Baton Rouge. The organization was the recipient of several awards for District 3 Division 1. Winning Best Cap, Best Brochure, Hall of Fame recipient; Ronnie Lougon and Volunteer of The Year; Judy LeBlanc. Attending are front row from left, Jerrod Broussard, K’Rees Broussard, 2017 Duck Festival Teen Queen Maci Bergeron, 2017 Duck Festival Queen Carli Calais and Judy LeBlanc. Middle row, Tiffany Hebert, Barbara LeBlanc, Tammy RIchard, Beverly Lougon, Tonya Scott, Amber Hargrave, Mildred Duncan and Paula DePerrodil. Back row, Julian LeBlanc, Jennifer David and Gerald Broussard.