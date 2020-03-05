Gueydan leader Anita Dupuis joins Economic Development Board

Vermilion Parish is ripe for investment and the board of Vermilion Economic Development Alliance is excited about the work they’re doing in all areas of the parish. To help provide vision and direction for the staff and programming is the organization’s 15-member board representing Vermilion Parish cities, towns, and government organizations as well as the Chamber of Commerce.

The Town of Gueydan has a long-standing reputation of embracing its identity, supporting its local merchants, and being a beautiful backdrop for the many travelers and sportsmen that visit Vermilion. The Vermilion Economic Development Alliance works with the town’s administration on a range of projects like infrastructure improvement, community outreach, and celebrating the diverse businesses that call Gueydan home. That relationship is strengthened by Gueydan’s appointment to the economic development board, Anita Dupuis.

Anita is an active member of both Gueydan and the parish as a whole. In addition to serving on the Alliance board, Anita is an elected member of the Gueydan Town Council. She volunteers with the parish’s 4-H program, serves on the Maltrait Memorial Catholic School Advisory Council, and is a member of both Gueydan’s Museum & Cultural Arts Society as well as the Gueydan Chamber of Commerce. She is attuned to many of her community’s needs and extends her support, not only through her volunteer efforts, but also through her profession.

Anita has served as the Principal of Gueydan’s own Jesse Owens Elementary since 2009 and represents her community as the Vice President of the Vermilion Principals Association. With all her knowledge and enthusiasm, Anita brings a valuable perspective to the board.

Anne Falgout, Vermilion Economic Development Alliance’s Executive Director, reflects on Anita’s involvement, “To have an appointment so engaged in the community they represent is a luxury. To then have them as an active participant in what we do, is invaluable! We have a great synergy with Gueydan and the lines of communication are wide open. We have been spending more and more time there and we are learning about how we can positively impact their efforts.” The Alliance looks forward to strengthening their Gueydan connection through thoughtful programming and more collaboration.

“Gueydan is open for business,” adds Anne, “and we’re excited to have Anita on board to help us tell their story.”

For more information about the Alliance, its board, and its projects for 2020, visit www.developvermilion.org.