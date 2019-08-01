Gueydan Man Killed in Head-On Crash in Jefferson Davis Parish

ELTON – On July 31, shortly before 2:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on LA 26 about four-and-a-half miles south of US Hwy 190.

The crash claimed the life of 27-year-old John Russell Venissat V of Gueydan.

The initial investigation revealed that Venissat was traveling south on LA 26 in a 2000 Toyota Corolla. For unknown reasons, Venissat crossed the centerline and struck a southbound 2010 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by 66-year-old Joanette L. Klumpp of Kinder.

Despite being properly restrained, Venissat suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Klumpp and her passenger were both properly restrained and were transported to a Lafayette area hospital with moderate injuries. Impairment is unknown, but toxicology samples were taken from the drivers for analysis. This crash remains under investigation. There is no further information available at this time.

Louisiana State Troopers would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists to always make good decisions while operating motor vehicles. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted, always ensure every occupant is properly restrained, and follow all traffic laws. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.